Monsters in the Community Weekly: June 19, 2018

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Monday the team's Summer Tour schedule for the week of June 18, 2018, featuring a visit at Crocker Park today at 11:00 am.

The Monsters' annual Summer Tour, long a staple of the team's offseason calendar, is one of the organization's foremost annual grassroots marketing initiatives and will feature stops at approximately 30 Northeast Ohio community events from May to September. The fan-interactive hockey tour will feature the Monsters' slap shot inflatable, a new 'Skee-Puck' interactive game, temporary tattoos, spray hair paint, Monsters fan giveaways, synthetic ice shots on goal, and more! Additionally, fans can expect special appearances throughout the Summer Tour from Monsters mascot Sully and the Monsters Hockey Girls.

Please see below for more details on this weekend's Summer Tour stops:

What: Crocker Kids

When: Tuesday, June 19th

11:00am-1:00pm

Where: Crocker Park

189 Crocker Park Blvd.

Westlake, OH 44145

Full details on the 2018 Monsters Summer Tour, including an updated list of dates and events, can be found at www.clevelandmonsters.com/summertour.

The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliates of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.

