2018 AHL Team Business Meetings Presented by ExteNet Systems Underway

June 19, 2018





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League is holding the 2018 AHL Team Business Meetings presented by ExteNet Systems this week, with more than 220 representatives from the league and its member clubs gathering at the Hilton Des Moines Downtown in Des Moines, Iowa.

Team and league front-office personnel from throughout the American Hockey League meet each summer to discuss best practices and innovative ideas in several areas, including ticket sales, corporate sales and digital media. These interactions allow for the sharing of ideas and gaining of insights from some of the sports industry's leading strategists as the AHL's 31 member clubs prepare for a new season.

Keynote speakers and presenters at the event, which will run Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, will include, among others: David Andrews, AHL President and CEO; Matt Majka, President and Alternate Governor of the Minnesota Wild; Carin Anderson, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships and Retail Management for the Wild; Jeff Berryhill, Director of the MLS National Sales Center; Justin Gurney, Associate Vice President, Team Marketing and Business Operations for the NBA; Brian Gainor, Vice President of Innovation for 4Front; and Brett Zalaski, founder of Empowerment of a Salesperson.

In addition, more than 40 merchandise, promotional, ticketing and technology companies will participate in the AHL's 11th annual Vendor Showcase, and the league will recognize accomplishments of team staffs for their business successes in the past year during an Awards Presentation.

ExteNet Systems and Hibu are hospitality partners of the 2018 AHL Team Business Meetings.

In operation since 1936, the AHL continues to serve as the top development league for all 31 National Hockey League teams. More than 87 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

