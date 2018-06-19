Comets Sign Forward Cam Darcy to a One-Year Extension

June 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed forward Cam Darcy to a one-year extension.

Darcy, 24, skated in 46 games with the Comets last season registering a career-high 24 points (6-18-24) after signing a PTO on October 5 and an AHL contract on November 30. In addition, he tallied three points (1-2-3) in five playoff games.

The South Boston, Mass. native has appeared in 136 AHL games between the Comets and Syracuse Crunch, totaling 43 points (13-30-43).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.