Comets Sign Forward Cam Darcy to a One-Year Extension
June 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed forward Cam Darcy to a one-year extension.
Darcy, 24, skated in 46 games with the Comets last season registering a career-high 24 points (6-18-24) after signing a PTO on October 5 and an AHL contract on November 30. In addition, he tallied three points (1-2-3) in five playoff games.
The South Boston, Mass. native has appeared in 136 AHL games between the Comets and Syracuse Crunch, totaling 43 points (13-30-43).
