Goaltender Tomkins, IceHogs Agree to Terms

June 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs today announced they have agreed to terms with goaltender Matt Tomkins on a one-year AHL contract extension through the 2018-19 season.

Tomkins, 24, made his professional debut with the ECHL's Indy Fuel during the 2017-18 campaign, compiling an 11-9-2 record with a 3.47 GAA and .912 save percentage in 25 appearances. He won his debut with 29 saves against the Tulsa Oilers on Oct. 21 en route to going 3-0-0 through his first four appearances with the Fuel. Tomkins was named the CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week at the conclusion of that unbeaten streak after leading the Fuel to back-to-back wins with a 1.50 GAA and .967 save percentage against Wheeling and Wichita. The netminder combined for 88 saves over those two games, including stopping a career-high 48 pucks on Dec. 8 vs. Wheeling. Overall, Tomkins made 40 or more saves in eight games during his ECHL tenure in 2017-18.

The Edmonton, Alberta native also made his AHL debut with the IceHogs last season and posted a 1-4-2 record with a 4.04 GAA and .871 save percentage in eight appearances with Rockford. He turned away 25 pucks in his first outing with the Hogs on Dec. 30 at Chicago, made an AHL season-high 33 saves on Jan. 7 vs. Milwaukee and earned his first AHL win with 32 saves on Jan. 19 at Cleveland.

Prior to making his pro debut, Tomkins went 28-26-7 with three shutouts, a 3.03 GAA and .890 save percentage in 67 games at Ohio State from 2013-17. He went 12-5-3 with a career-best 2.48 GAA during his senior season while helping lead the Buckeyes to an appearance in the 2017 Division-I Frozen Four Tournament.

Tomkins was originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the seventh round (199th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Season Tickets for 2018-19 on Sale Now:

Don't miss a moment of the action by reserving your seats for the IceHogs' 20th season of professional hockey in Rockford and 12th as the top AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. The IceHogs' home opener is set for Oct. 13 and ticket packages begin as low as $105 for a seven-game mini pack. Please contact us at (815) 847-6399 or visit icehogs.com to claim your spots for this upcoming season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.