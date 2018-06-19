Canucks Sign Reid Boucher to One-Year Deal

Utica, N.Y. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has signed forward Reid Boucher to a one-year, two-way deal.

Boucher, 24, split the 2017-18 season between Vancouver and Utica, recording five points (3-2-5) in 20 games played with the Canucks. He led the Comets in scoring with 46 points through 45 games played (25-21-46) adding 35 penalty minutes. In 132 career NHL games with New Jersey, Nashville and Vancouver, the Lansing, Michigan native has tallied 20 goals, 22 assists (20-22-42) and 18 penalty minutes.

The 5'10", 195-pound forward was named Comets MVP this past season and received AHL Player of the Month honors in January after leading all players with 14 points (9-5-14) through 11 games. Boucher also participated in the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

Boucher was acquired by the Canucks from waivers on January 4, 2017. He was selected 99th overall by New Jersey in the 2011 NHL Draft.

