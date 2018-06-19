Canucks Sign Reid Boucher to One-Year Deal
June 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has signed forward Reid Boucher to a one-year, two-way deal.
Boucher, 24, split the 2017-18 season between Vancouver and Utica, recording five points (3-2-5) in 20 games played with the Canucks. He led the Comets in scoring with 46 points through 45 games played (25-21-46) adding 35 penalty minutes. In 132 career NHL games with New Jersey, Nashville and Vancouver, the Lansing, Michigan native has tallied 20 goals, 22 assists (20-22-42) and 18 penalty minutes.
The 5'10", 195-pound forward was named Comets MVP this past season and received AHL Player of the Month honors in January after leading all players with 14 points (9-5-14) through 11 games. Boucher also participated in the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.
Boucher was acquired by the Canucks from waivers on January 4, 2017. He was selected 99th overall by New Jersey in the 2011 NHL Draft.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2018
- Goaltender Tomkins, IceHogs Agree to Terms - Rockford IceHogs
- Canucks Sign Reid Boucher to One-Year Deal - Utica Comets
- Reign Donate $560,764 to Local Charities - Ontario Reign
- Comets Sign Forward Cam Darcy to a One-Year Extension - Utica Comets
- Devils Ink Ryan Schmelzer to AHL Contract - Binghamton Devils
- Phantoms Sign F Colin McDonald and D David Drake to AHL Deals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters in the Community Weekly: June 19, 2018 - Cleveland Monsters
- 2018 AHL Team Business Meetings Presented by ExteNet Systems Underway - AHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utica Comets Stories
- Canucks Sign Reid Boucher to One-Year Deal
- Comets Sign Forward Cam Darcy to a One-Year Extension
- Multi Grammy-Award Winners Alabama to Hit the Adirondack Bank Center on November 10
- Comets Sign Vincent Arseneau and Dylan Blujus
- Comets Sign Carter Bancks to Two-Year Extension