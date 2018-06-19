Devils Ink Ryan Schmelzer to AHL Contract

June 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Devils announced that the club has signed forward Ryan Schmelzer to a one-year, American Hockey League contract. The announcement came today from Binghamton's General Manager, Tom Fitzgerald.

Schmelzer, 24, racked up 106 points (40 goals, 66 assists) and a plus/minus rating of +46 in four seasons at Canisius College. The 6-foot-2, 183-pound forward was named the American Hockey Association's Best Defensive Forward, to the Second All-Conference Team, and captured the Regular Season Championship in 2016-17. This past season, Schmelzer was named to the Third All-Conference Team and served as the team's captain.

Following his collegiate career, the East Amherst, New York native had seven points (two goals, five assists) in seven regular-season games with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder. In 17 playoff games, Schmelzer helped lead the Thunder to the Eastern Conference Final with 17 points (nine goals, 8 assists).

Join the Binghamton Devils as they host the FREE Open House, Saturday, July 21. DETAILS HERE. The Devils will open up the 2018-19 season at home on Saturday, October 6 at 7:05 p.m.

For more information, including pricing, benefits, and much more, visit the Devils website at binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.