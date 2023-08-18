Monsters Host Annual 'Back to School Bash' with Immaculate Cleaning

CLEVELAND -The Cleveland Monsters were excited to join Immaculate Cleaning for a Back to School Bash at Stepstone Academy on Thursday night. The annual event once again helped provide over 200 local kids with backpacks and supplies ahead of the school year as well as haircuts and information on food security.

Incoming students for Stepstone Academy were able to stop by the Back to School Bash to prep for the school year beginning with services offered by Great Clips and additional local barbers and braiders. Dinner was provided by Immaculate Cleaning while representatives from the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Boys & Girls Club and I AM WELL Holistic were on hand to meet with parents.

"We were thrilled to team up with Immaculate Cleaning once again for our Back to School Bash," said Monsters Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Ben Adams. "It has been amazing to watch this event continue to evolve over the years and help get the kids ready both in and out of the classroom for another great school year."

The kids enjoyed a visit from Sully, a performance by DJ Drew-Sky and had a chance test their skills on the Monsters Five Hole Challenge as well as Cleveland Charge's Pop-A-Shot. Throughout the event, the Monsters and Immaculate Cleaning donated over 200 backpacks loaded with school supplies to be distributed to kids along. Every backpack had basic elementary school supplies including items like pencils, crayons, notebooks, folders, glue sticks and more.

