Admirals Sign Wall to AHL Deal

August 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed forward Kevin Wall to a two-year American Hockey League contract.

Wall joins the Admirals after an impressive four-year collegiate career at Penn State where he collected 86 points on 43 goals and 43 assists, tallied a +27 rating and had 60 penalty minutes in 125 total games. He led the Nittany Lions in scoring during both his junior and season seasons and ranks ninth in career goals and 10th in career points on Penn State's all-time roster.

During his senior season in 2022-23, the Rochester, NY native served as an alternative captain while leading the club in goals (17), points (31), and plus/minus (+20), one year after pacing the team with 29 points (16g-13a). As a freshman Wall registered seven points (2g-5a) and to help Penn State to their only regular season Big Ten Title.

Wall and the Admirals will open the 2032-24 season on the road in Chicago on October 14th before opening the home portion of their schedule one week later on Saturday, October 21st at 6 pm against the Texas Stars at Panther Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.