Firebirds Re-Sign Defenseman Jake McLaughlin

August 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds announced today that defenseman Jake McLaughlin has been re-signed to an AHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

McLaughlin spent the 2022-23 season with Firebirds in the AHL and appeared in 32 games in the ECHL with the Kansas City Mavericks. The 27-year-old registered 19 points (4 goals, 15 assists) in 32 games with the Mavericks.

Prior to his time in the Kraken organization, McLaughlin played in the AHL for the Milwaukee Admirals and Henderson Silver Knights. The Hinsdale, Illinois native helped the Florida Everblades capture the Kelly Cup, the ECHL's championship trophy, during the 2021-22 season.

McLaughlin played collegiate hockey for the University of Massachusetts. During his four seasons with the Minutemen, McLaughlin recorded 42 points (10 goals, 32 assists) over 138 games. During his senior year at UMass, McLaughlin posted a +/- rating of +27.

