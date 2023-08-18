Checkers Add Sean Josling on AHL Deal

The Checkers made another signing today, inking Sean Josling to a one-year, two-way AHL contract.

Josling, 24, posted 19 points (12g, 7a) in 32 ECHL games for Wheeling last season before joining the Florida Everblades and logging nine points (9g, 0a) in 15 games to close out the season. In the playoffs he led Florida with 20 points (10g, 10a) in 22 games and helped the Everblades capture their second straight Kelly Cup.

A native of Toronto, Josling has appeared in 27 AHL games over his career, logging two points (1g, 1a) and 52 penalty minutes while suiting up for San Diego and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. At the ECHL level, Josling has accumulated 89 points (41g, 48a) in 133 games for Wheeling and Florida.

Prior to turning pro, the undrafted forward spent four seasons in the OHL with Sarnia, totaling 189 points (86g, 103a) in 250 games and earning a spot on the OHL Third All-Star Team in 2019-20.

