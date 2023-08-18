IceHogs Community Fund Awards Grants to Greg Lindmark Foundation, Easterseals

The Rockford IceHogs Community Fund has awarded grants in the amount of $6,500 to both the Greg Lindmark Foundation and Easterseals Serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford as part of $127,000 being awarded for this year's grant cycle.

Both organizations have been partners of the Rockford IceHogs in recent years with each receiving support through specialty jersey auctions. During the 2022-23 season, the Greg Lindmark Foundation received $10,000 from the IceHogs Community Fund as a portion of the proceeds from the IceHogs' "First Responders Night" specialty jersey auction, while Easterseals Serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford (ECR) also received $10,000 as a portion of the proceeds from the IceHogs' "Autism Awareness Night," bringing the total that each organization received from the IceHogs Community Fund this year to $16,500. In total since partnering with each organization several years ago, the IceHogs have donated over $50,000 to the Greg Lindmark Foundation and close to $185,000 to ECR in support of The Autism Program at Easterseals.

With the support from the IceHogs Community Fund, the Greg Lindmark Foundation will continue to generate awareness in the community about the no-cost special services the Foundation offers to local first responders, including confidential counseling, financial assistance, education, and training designed to help lessen the impact of cumulative stress and trauma on first responders.

"Our partnership with the IceHogs has been integral in allowing us to provide much needed mental health assistance to our first responders," said Brad Lindmark, President of the Greg Lindmark Foundation. "The general public doesn't see what they go through day after day to keep us safe and assist us during the worst of times."

Easterseals Serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford will use the IceHogs Community Fund grant for its Autism Program at Easterseals, specifically to conduct full ASD diagnostic assessments for children ages 3-12 who are currently on a 12-month waiting list. Each child will receive a full report outlining their individual therapeutic needs, which will be reviewed with their parents or guardians. Additionally, children and their families will be connected with local resources based on the outcomes of the diagnostic assessments.

"Diagnosing children with autism spectrum disorder as early as possible is important to make sure children receive the services and support they need to reach their full potential," said Lori Davie, Program Manager, The Autism Program at Easterseals. "This grant from the IceHogs Community Fund will not only help children get the assessments they need, but also reduce the waiting list that currently exists."

"We are happy to be able to provide some additional funding this year in the form of grants to these two great partners of the IceHogs," said Dave Costello, Manager of Marketing and Community Relations for the IceHogs. "These are two distinctly different non-profit organizations, but both do incredibly important work that is making a significant impact on our community."

In total for this year's grant cycle, the IceHogs Community Fund and Chicago Blackhawks Foundation have awarded $127,000 in grants to support nine Rockford area organizations and 10 unique programs. The awards include $100,000 from the IceHogs Community Fund and $27,000 from the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation.

Previously announced awards included:

$10,000 (IceHogs Community Fund) to VanVleet Family Foundation to fully fund participation costs for 67 kids to attend Fred VanVleet's Summer Camp

$34,000 (IceHogs Community Fund and Chicago Blackhawks Foundation) to Rockford Park District to support "Junior StreetHogs" outreach program focused on reducing barriers and increasing youth participation in hockey

$10,000 (IceHogs Community Fund) to Rockford Park District to support its first ever "Buddy Hockey" program that seeks to help eliminate barriers that often prevent youth, teens, and adults with disabilities from learning to play the sport of ice hockey

$10,000 (IceHogs Community Fund) to Rockford Hockey Club to help reduce season fees for players at the 8u level and increase participation at all levels

$10,000 (IceHogs Community Fund) to Rock House Kids (RHK) to help serve a larger number of kids during RHK evening programs, including providing more meals and nutritious food options for all kids being served

More details on additional grants awarded by the IceHogs Community Fund and Chicago Blackhawks Foundation will be revealed throughout the summer.

