Barracuda Name Scott Boggs Head Equipment Manager

San Jose, Calif. - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has named Scott Boggs its head equipment manager.

Boggs, 50, a native of Halifax, NS, Canada, who began his career in the mid-80s, has nearly 35 years of experience as an equipment manager across various leagues and levels, including 25 years as a head equipment manager at the professional ranks (UHL, ECHL, AHL, NHL).

Prior to spending the 2022-23 season with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears, Boggs worked 16 years as the head equipment manager of the NHL's New York Islanders from 2006 to 2022. On April 15, 2022, he worked his 2,000th professional game. Before his time with the Islanders, Boggs spent one year with the Chicago Blackhawks as an assistant equipment manager and five years as the head equipment manager of the AHL's Norfolk Admirals.

Internationally, he has been a part of multiple events including the IIHF World Championships for Team Canada and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey for Team Europe.

Boggs and his wife, Maria, reside in San Jose, and his daughter, Mackenzie, is a recent graduate of Ithaca College in New York.

The Barracuda will host the Bakersfield Condors on Sat., Oct. 7 (6 p.m.) for their only home preseason game and will open the regular season on Fri., Oct. 13 (7 p.m.) against the Rockford IceHogs. For more information about season tickets, group tickets, premium seating and single-game tickets, head to SJBarracuda.com.

