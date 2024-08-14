Monroe Moccasins Sign Swedish Goalie Markus Ekholm Rose

August 14, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







MONROE, LA- The Monroe Moccasins are pleased to announce that they have signed Markus Ekholm Rosèn.

Ekholm Rosèn, 27, is a rock solid goalie with years of experience playing in the HockeyEttan, Hockey Allsvenskan and in Polska Hokej Liga, Poland's top league, and most recently for BeNeLiga, he ended the season with a .917 SV%.

"I'm ready and willing to do what it takes to help the Moccasins win and I'm coming to the FPHL to be on a top team," said Ekholm Rosèn. "I am confident that Monroe is the best team and place to play for in the FPHL!"

"He is a very positionally sound goalie and is a goalie that can win a team games and has proven he is a top goalie at some of the highest levels. He is one of the final pieces we were looking to add for our inaugural season," said President and Managing Partner Parker Moskal. "We can't wait to see Markus between the pipes in a Moccasins jersey!"

The Monroe Moccasins will have their first home game on October 11th @ 7PM at the Monroe Civic Center.

Season tickets are available for purchase now! For more information please visit Tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.