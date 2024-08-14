2024-25 Promo Schedule Set

August 14, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







The Athens Rock Lobsters are ready to dive into their inaugural 2024-25 season with a series of exhilarating promotional nights designed to captivate and entertain fans. Here's a sneak peek at the key promotional events:

Opening Night, December 6th, 2024 - The season kicks off with a grand celebration. Fans will experience a special opening ceremony, exclusive giveaways, and an electrifying game.

B52's Night, December 13th, 2024 - Celebrate Athens' very own rock legends, the B52's. Enjoy music from the band, themed activities, and special appearances. Dress in your best retro attire!

Teddy Bear Toss, December 21st, 2024 - Bring a teddy bear to the game and participate in the heartwarming tradition of tossing them onto the ice after the first goal. All teddy bears will be donated to local children's charities.

Hockey & Hops, December 28th, 2024 - Beer enthusiasts are in for a treat. Sample a variety of craft beers and enjoy a game of hockey. Special beer-related activities and promotions will be available throughout the night.

New Year's Eve Glow Night, December 31st, 2024 - Ring in the New Year with a glow-in-the-dark party. The arena will be illuminated with neon lights, and fans will receive glow sticks and other glowing accessories.

Wizards Night, January 11th, 2025 - Embrace your magical side with Wizards Night. Fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite wizards and witches. Themed activities and magical performances will take place throughout the game.

Greek Night, January 31st, 2025 - College students, especially those in fraternities and sororities, are invited to Greek Night. Enjoy discounted tickets, food, and beverages, along with Greek-themed contests and activities.

Stick It To Cancer Night, February 1st, 2025 - Join the Rock Lobsters in the fight against cancer. The team will wear special jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game, with proceeds going to cancer research. Fans can also participate in awareness and fundraising activities.

Pucks & Paws, February 2nd, 2025 - Bring your furry friends to the game for Pucks & Paws Night. Special seating areas and activities will be available for pets and their owners.

Teacher Appreciation Night, February 28th, 2025 - Celebrate the educators in our community. Teachers can enjoy discounted tickets, and special recognitions will be made throughout the game.

Military Appreciation Night, March 1st, 2025 - Honor our military personnel with a night dedicated to their service. Special tributes will be made during the game, and military members can receive discounted tickets.

Faith & Family Night, March 2nd, 2025 - A night for families and faith-based communities. Enjoy family-friendly activities, group discounts, and a post-game concert featuring local bands.

First Responders Night, March 21st, 2025 - Pay tribute to the brave first responders in our community. Special recognitions will be made, and first responders can enjoy discounted tickets.

Star Wars Night, March 29th, 2025 - May the Force be with you on Star Wars Night. Fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite Star Wars characters. Enjoy themed activities, photo opportunities, and special appearances by Star Wars characters.

Golf Night, April 4th, 2025 - Golf enthusiasts can enjoy a night dedicated to their favorite sport. Participate in putting contests and other golf-related activities for a chance to win prizes. The Athens Rock Lobsters are committed to providing an unforgettable experience for their fans and creating a vibrant and engaging atmosphere at The Classic Center Arena. Don't miss out on these exciting promotional nights and join the Rock Lobsters for an unforgettable inaugural season!

