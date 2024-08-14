Elliot Van Orsdel Agrees to Terms with Binghamton

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce their second new-signee of the week, Minnesota native, Elliot Van Orsdel. The 6'2" 180 lbs. forward has signed a PTO and will report to training camp in the fall.

The 23-year-old joins the Black Bears from the University of Southern Maine, where he has played the last two seasons at the NCAA DIII level. Before joining the Husky's hockey program, Van Orsdel was a member of the Minnesota Mullets in the USPHL Premier. In his two seasons of junior hockey with the Mullets, he was able to play in 78 games and recorded 26 goals and 64 assists. Elliot did serve as team captain in his final year with the Mullets in the 2021-22 season.

