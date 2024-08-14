Carter Shinkaruk Signs with the Rock Lobsters

The Athens Rock Lobsters have made a splash in their inaugural season by signing forward Carter Shinkaruk, who joins the team from the Columbus River Dragons. Last season, Shinkaruk made a notable impact with 52 games played, recording 16 goals, 24 assists, and 40 points, while accumulating 46 penalty minutes. His experience and skill are expected to be crucial as the Rock Lobsters embark on their first season in Athens, GA. Shinkaruk's dynamic play and ability to contribute both offensively and defensively make him a valuable addition to the roster.

Shinkaruk expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Rock Lobsters with an optimistic outlook. "I am extremely excited for this opportunity to play hockey in Athens this upcoming season and help create a culture of excellence and success. After speaking with Coach Martinson and members of the organization, I strongly believe that fans will be very pleased with the style of hockey we will play. Although we are a new team, our mission is to have a strong and impactful inaugural season with one goal in mind: win the Commissioner's Cup," Shinkaruk said. His commitment to building a winning team and engaging with the community highlights his dedication to both the sport and the fans.

The Rock Lobsters are eagerly anticipating Shinkaruk's contribution to the team's success this season. His previous performance and his eagerness to embrace the new challenge suggest that he will play a pivotal role in establishing a competitive and exciting brand of hockey in Athens. Fans can look forward to a season filled with energy, passion, and high-caliber play as Shinkaruk and his new teammates aim to make their mark and deliver an entertaining experience. Shinkaruk's arrival marks a significant step forward for the Rock Lobsters, and the organization is confident that his presence will help set the tone for a remarkable debut season.

