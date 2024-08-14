Moccasins Sign Swedish Powerhouse Kalle Koivuniemi

August 14, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







MONROE, LA - The Monroe Moccasins are pleased to announce that they have signed Kalle Koivuniemi.

Koivuniemi, 23, is a very smart, puck moving defenseman with very good offensive ability. He comes to Monroe with experience playing in Swedens HockeyEttan most recently playing for Kiruna AIF. In the 2023/24 season Koivuniemi played 20 games with 6 Goals and 18 Assists for 24 total points.

"I have a lot of experience playing in Sweden and I'm excited to take my skills to Louisiana, I can't wait to play with some former teammates again while we are working to win the league championship," said Koivuniemi.

"It's a testament to what we are building here in Monroe that a player of Kalle's caliber chose to call Monroe home for this upcoming season," said President and Managing Partner Parker Moskal. "His offensive ability from the defensive side is going to give us a much needed boost on the back end!"

The Monroe Moccasins will have their first home game on October 11th @ 7PM at the Monroe Civic Center.

The Monroe Moccasins will have their first home game on October 11th @ 7PM at the Monroe Civic Center.

