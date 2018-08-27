Monday's Radio Broadcast on 103.7 FM
August 27, 2018 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release
Monday's 1PM Hillsboro Hops game against the Everett Aquasox will air on 103.7 FM The Legend, and online at www.1037thelegend.com. (All remaining Hops games in 2018 will air on the Hops' flagship, Rip City Radio 620AM.)
• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...
Northwest League Stories from August 27, 2018
- Eury Ramos Earns NWL Pitcher of the Week Honors - Eugene Emeralds
- Monday's Radio Broadcast on 103.7 FM - Hillsboro Hops
- Ems Head to Final Week of NWL Season in Tight Playoff Race - Eugene Emeralds
- Boise Hawks Final Homestand Preview - August 29 to September 3 - Boise Hawks
- Frogs Snap Six Game Road Losing Streak - Everett AquaSox
- Ems Turn It to 11 - Eugene Emeralds
- Streak Ends with 5-2 Loss to Everett - Hillsboro Hops
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.