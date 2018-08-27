Monday's Radio Broadcast on 103.7 FM

August 27, 2018 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release





Monday's 1PM Hillsboro Hops game against the Everett Aquasox will air on 103.7 FM The Legend, and online at www.1037thelegend.com. (All remaining Hops games in 2018 will air on the Hops' flagship, Rip City Radio 620AM.)

