Frogs Snap Six Game Road Losing Streak

HILLSBORO, Ore. - Noah Zavolas (4-2) allowed just one hit and one run in 3 2/3 innings as the Everett AquaSox snapped a six-game road losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Hillsboro Hops before a crowd of 3,142 at Ron Tonkin Field. The AquaSox win snapped a nine game winning streak overall for the Hops, which was the longest in their franchise history.

Right-handed pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma began his comeback from off-season shoulder surgery, working one inning at the outset for Everett. He allowed one run on two hits while throwing 12 pitches - eight for strikes. Iwakuma is scheduled to pitch two innings for the AquaSox next Friday against the Vancouver Canadians at Nat Bailey Stadium.

The AquaSox managed five hits in the win including Cal Raleigh's seventh home run of the season leading off the third inning, which gave the AquaSox a 3-1 lead.

Andy Yerzy and Keyshawn Lynch had two hits apiece for Hillsboro.

