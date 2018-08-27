Boise Hawks Final Homestand Preview - August 29 to September 3

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks (Short Season Class A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) return for their final homestand of the 2018 season on Wednesday with three games against the Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamond Backs) and three against the Eugene Emeralds (Chicago Cubs). The final homestand is Impaired Driver Awareness Week, presented by the Idaho Transportation Department.

Wednesday, August 29 vs. Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamond Backs)

Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

Promotions: Post Game Fireworks, presented by Clearwater Analytics. Fans can stay after the game and enjoy a post-game firework show. Baseball Bingo, presented by Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance. Grab a BINGO card on your way in and play along with the Hawks to win prizes. Friends and Family Night, presented by Pepsi. Special offer for fans, four 3B or HP Reserved Seats, 4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi products and $10 in Hawks merchandise credit for $48. Enter "PEPSI" at www.BoiseHawks.com to purchase online.

Thursday, August 30 vs. Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamond Backs)

Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

Promotions: Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light. Fans can enjoy $1 domestic drafts and $2 Pepsi products for the entire game. Story Time on the Field, presented by Meridian Library District. Join Hawks players on the field pre-game (6:35 - 6:55 PM) for Story Time on the Field.

Friday, August 31 vs. Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamond Backs)

Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

Promotions: Post Game Fireworks, presented by Fred Meyer. Fans can stay after the game and enjoy a post-game firework show. Friends and Family Night, presented by Pepsi. Special offer for fans, four 3B or HP Reserved Seats, 4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi products and $10 in Hawks merchandise credit for $48. Enter "PEPSI" at www.BoiseHawks.com to purchase online.

Saturday, September 1 vs. Eugene Emeralds (Chicago Cubs)

Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

Promotions: Dollar Day, presented by Falls Brand. Fans enjoy $1 hot dogs, ice cream sandwiches, popcorn and snocones all game long. Team Poster Giveaway, presented by Dennis Dillon Nissan. First 1,000 fans will receive a commemorative 2018 Team Poster. Post-game Autograph Night. Join the Hawks players and coaches at the Coors Light Purple Porch after the game for a post-game autograph session.

Sunday, September 2 vs. Eugene Emeralds (Chicago Cubs)

GAME TIME NOTE Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

Promotions: Post-game Fireworks, presented by Idaho Transportation Department. Fans can stay after the game and enjoy a post-game firework show. Dog Day Sunday, presented by Pets Best Insurance and Hendricks Veterinary Hospital. Bring your four-legged friend to every Sunday game for Dog Day Sundays. Kids Club Sunday, presented by Albertsons. All Kids Club members receive a complimentary 1B General Admission ticket to all Sunday home games. Kids Club Fireworks on the Field Night. Kids Club members can catch the final firework show of the season on the field after the game.

Sunday, September 3 vs. Eugene Emeralds (Chicago Cubs)

GAME TIME NOTE Gates Open: 4:30 PM First Pitch: 5:15 PM

Promotions: Feed Your Face Monday, presented by Jimmy John's. Fans can enjoy all-you-can-eat select concessions items until the end of the 4th inning. Local Treasure Valley eateries will also be on the concourse with select items, while supplies last.

