Eury Ramos Earns NWL Pitcher of the Week Honors

EUGENE, OR - As the Emeralds look to close out the 2018 season with a push towards the postseason, a key cog in that effort was just awarded for his performance last week. Eury Ramos earned the Northwest League Pitcher of the Week Award for games played between August 20th-26th, largely due to his performance against the Tri-City Dust Devils at PK Park on August 23rd.

In that start against the Dust Devils, Ramos hurled 6 1/3 innings of shutout, 1-hit baseball, racking up a season-high 8 strikeouts along the way. That effort paved the way towards a 5-0 victory for the Emeralds, as the team looks to clinch a third-straight playoff berth with one week left in the Northwest League regular season.

Though the 20-year old right-hander has had an up-and-down summer in the Ems' starting rotation, Ramos presents considerable upside moving forward, as evidenced by his darting 96+ mph fastball that can be borderline unhittable at times. With the recent call-up of Cubs' #4 prospect Brailyn Marquez to Low-A South bend from Eugene, Ramos will look to be the next man up in guiding the Ems to the postseason.

With seven games remaining, the Ems are 1 game up on the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes for the final playoff spot in the South Division. A big 3-game series pitting the 2 clubs against each other begins this Wednesday, August 29th, at Volcanoes Stadium following tonight's series finale against the Dust Devils at PK Park.

The Eugene Emeralds are the short-season Class A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. The 2017 Emeralds followed an historic 2016 season with another Northwest League playoff appearance in 2017, defeating the Hillsboro Hops in the Semi-Finals before falling to the Vancouver Canadians in the Championship Series 3 games to 1. This marked the second consecutive season the Ems reached the NWL playoffs, the first time the franchise accomplished that feat since 1985-86. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment, and have been nominated for the Larry MacPhail Award for a seventh consecutive year. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

