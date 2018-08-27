Unearned Runs Sink 'Sox

HILLSBORO, Ore. - L.T. Tolbert's 10th inning RBI single scored Keyshawn Lynch with the game-winning run as the Hillsboro Hops collected their eighth walk-off win of the year, 5-4, over the AquaSox before a crowd of 3,077 at Ron Tonkin Field. Through 70 games, 21 of Hillsboro's 47 wins have been by one run.

The AquaSox were unable to protect leads of 2-0 and 4-2. In the bottom of the seventh with two outs, Hillsboro centerfielder Jake McCarthy's hard smash got away from AquaSox second baseman Nick Rodriguez for an error, which scored two runs and tied the game at 4-4.

Charlie McConnell batted 3-for-3 and wound up hitting safely in all four games he played in the series. Cal Raleigh belted a two run homer in the top of the first, his eighth of the season, which gave the AquaSox a 2-0 lead.

The AquaSox had some terrific pitching on Monday afternoon. Starter Orlando Razo went 6 1/3 innings and allowed just one earned run and struck out five. Reliever Penn Murfee turned in 2 2/3 hitless and scoreless innings and struck out four.

The AquaSox will have an off-day on Tuesday and open a three-game series at Vancouver beginning on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.

