Monarchs Upended in Series Finale

August 15, 2024 - American Association (AA)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs put together a strong rally that came up short Thursday night at Legends Field.

The Chicago Dogs completed a series sweep with a 7-5 win. Chicago hung up six runs in the first two innings.

Kansas City brought the tying run to second base in the ninth inning, but couldn't bring him around against Chicago closer Brian Schlitter (2).

Chicago (45-39) pounced on Monarchs' starter Hunter McMahon (3-3) with 12 hits across the first four innings. The Dogs posted 18 hits, which tied a team high.

Abiatal Avelino and Frankie Tostado sparked the comeback in the bottom of second inning. Avelino pushed a two-run single into center field to bring the Chicago lead to 6-2.

The former major-league infielder is now up to six RBIs for Kansas City (40-42).

Tostado returned to the lineup with a brilliant performance. The All-Star first baseman dribbled a two-run single to right-center field to cut the Dogs' lead to 6-4.

His hot night continued in the fourth inning. Tostado responded to a Narcisco Crook solo home run with a solo blast of his own. The first baseman skied a towering fly ball to the Home Run Hill for his ninth home run of the season. Kansas City trailed 7-5 heading into the fifth.

The Monarchs bullpen dazzled yet again. Gabriel Ponce, Juan Nuñez and Jeff Hakanson combined for five scoreless innings to keep Kansas City within striking distance.

The trio combined for six strikeouts. Monarchs pitching recorded 10 strikeouts overall on Thursday night.

UP NEXT

