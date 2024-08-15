Matulovich and Murphy Lead Goldeyes to Win Over Canaries

August 15, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes' Joey Matulovich on the mound

WINNIPEG, MB - Joey Matulovich and two relievers combined on a one-hit shutout as the Winnipeg Goldeyes (48-35) defeated the Sioux Falls Canaries 7-0 at Blue Cross Park Wednesday evening. It was the Winnipeg pitching staff's league-leading tenth shutout of the campaign.

Matulovich (W, 10-3) allowed only a third inning single to Sioux Falls (46-37) shortstop Jordan Barth, while striking out eight batters. The 27-year-old is tied for the American Association lead in wins, and his 2.29 earned run average and 126 strikeouts are best in the 12-team circuit.

The Goldeyes got all the offence they would need in the bottom of the first inning when left fielder Miles Simington brought in designated hitter Ramón Bramasco and first baseman Roby Enríquez with a double to centre field. One batter later, right fielder Max Murphy came home on catcher Rob Emery's ground out to shortstop.

In the third, Murphy hit a one-out, solo home run to left field to make the score 4-0.

Murphy struck again in the fourth, smacking a three-run shot to left with two out - his third four-bagger in the last two games and 15th of the season. The league's 2022 Player of the Year is hitting a scorching .462 with five home runs and 14 runs batted in over the last seven games. Murphy and Emery are now tied for the team lead with 62 RBIs.

Canaries' starter Ty Culbreth (L, 10-2) gave up seven runs on ten hits in six innings of work.

Winnipeg now holds a two-game lead over Sioux Falls in the West Division standings. The series concludes Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CDT when right-hander Landen Bourassa (7-4, 3.96 ERA) will head to the mound for the Goldeyes. The Canaries will counter with lefty Neil Lang (5-0, 3.02 ERA).

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on L'Univers de L'Info with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The remainder of the homestand includes "Manitoba Social Night", Friday, August 16 when the Sioux City Explorers visit Winnipeg. The first thousand fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition Fred Penner Bobblehead and there will be a spectacular post-game fireworks show.

The following evening, Saturday, August 17 is "Bark in the Park", a special dog-friendly game for which the Goldeyes will wear custom jerseys adorned with photos of over 150 local pooches.

For information about Individual Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

