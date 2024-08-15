Alexander And Long Clutch Up for Railroaders in The 7th

Gary, IN - Four runs in the seventh inning scored by SS Shed Long and LF Hill Alexander not only gave Cleburne their first lead of the game but ultimately was the deciding factor in the 6-2 win over Gary SouthShore on Thursday night at the Steel Yard.

After three walks in the inning, Long drove in two with one of his two doubles on the night and Alexander immediately followed with a 2-run single giving Cleburne the 5-2 lead. Long's second double came in the ninth that drove in another run and added extra cushion.

Prior to the seventh, the game was a low-scoring affair with the RailCats hanging on to a 2-1 lead through six innings.

Both starting pitchers, RHPs Andres Diaz and Luke Boyd, allowed hits but got out of multiple jams. Boyd went six innings allowing two runs off nine hits and struck out five while Diaz went 6.1 innings allowing two runs off four hits and struck out six.

However, once again the walks caused problems for the RailCats down the stretch. The Railroaders capitalized on the six walks given up by Gary pitching and made history by breaking the Lincoln Saltdogs record for most walks in a single season of 483, set back in 2023, and now sit at 488 with 16 games to go.

Cleburne continue their win streak which now sits at four and are 8-2 in their last 10. They can guarantee a series win in Friday night's matchup as right-handed ace Johnathon Tripp takes the mound with first pitch set for 6:45 p.m.

