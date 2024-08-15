Goldeyes and Sioux Falls Rained Out

August 15, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Thursday's American Association game between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and the Sioux Falls Canaries has been canceled due to rain. Because the two clubs do not meet again during the regular season, the game will not be rescheduled.

Tickets to Thursday's game may be exchanged at the Goldeyes Ticket Office for tickets to any remaining 2024 regular season home game.

The Goldeyes will return to action at Blue Cross Park against the Sioux City Explorers Friday at 7:00 p.m. CDT. Right-hander Landen Bourassa (7-4, 3.96 ERA) will head to the mound for Winnipeg, while Sioux City will counter with lefty Jared Wetherbee (6-4, 4.66 ERA).

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on L'Univers de L'Info with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Friday is "Manitoba Social Night". The first thousand fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition Fred Penner Bobblehead and there will be a spectacular post-game fireworks show.

The following evening, Saturday, August 17 is "Bark in the Park", a special dog-friendly game for which the Goldeyes will wear custom jerseys adorned with photos of over 150 local pooches.

For information about Individual Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.