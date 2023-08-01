Monarchs' Matson Named Pitcher of the Month

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Another Kansas City Monarch has picked up some major hardware.

Monarchs starter Zach Matson has earned the American Association's Rawlings Pitcher of the Month Award for July, the league announced Tuesday.

The left-hander from Garden City, Missouri produced an impressive 2.48 ERA over five starts in the month of July. He struck out 32 and walked just 10 in 29 innings of work. Batters hit just .196 against him for the month.

Matson went at least six innings while allowing two or fewer runs in four of his five outings.

That included six shutout frames against Sioux City on July 30. He allowed just two hits in that game while walking three and striking out five.

2023 is Matson's seventh pro season and first in the American Association. The Crowder College product sports a 3.59 ERA and 8.0 K/9 over the 2023 campaign.

A former Orioles, Rockies and Pirates prospect, Matson's most recent affiliated action came at Triple-A Indianapolis in 2022. He finished the season in that club's rotation before joining the Monarchs as a free agent before the 2023 campaign.

The Monarchs are in first place in the American Association West by three games over second-place Fargo-Moorhead. They face Winnipeg for a six-game home series starting Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

