Cougars Hang On To Top Railroaders

GENEVA, Ill. - In a tight battle between two division rivals, the Kane County Cougars held on for a 9-7 win over the Cleburne Railroaders on Tuesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The Cougars (35-35) jumped out to an early lead against Cleburne (35-35) starter Kevin Hilton (5-3). In the bottom of the second, Olivier Basable led off the inning with a bloop double before moving to third on a single by Pete Kozma. Following a Galli Cribbs Jr. walk, Armound Upshaw grounded out to score Basabe and make it 1-0.

Kane County added two more in similar fashion in the bottom of the third. Todd Lott led off the inning with a single before a Jonah Davis opposite-field double put two runners in scoring position. Then, the Cougars scored a pair of runs on RBI groundouts from Hector Sanchez and Basabe to push the lead to three runs.

On the mound, Cougars' starter Tyler Beardsley (7-4) worked through the first four innings without allowing a hit. However, Cleburne got on the board in the fifth. Hill Alexander led off the inning with a line-drive double and reached third on a single by Elmer Reyes. Two batters later, Zach Nehrir drove in Cleburne's first run of the game with a single to right-center.

After the Railroaders scored in the fifth, the Cougars responded in a big way in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Pete Kozma walked and Galli Cribbs Jr. singled to start a rally. Then, Upshaw drove in both runners with a two-run double to make it 5-1. Next up, Cornelius Randolph smashed a two-run homer over the right-center field wall to make it 7-1. In his first game since June 29, Randolph went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI.

Down 7-1 entering the seventh, Cleburne began to come back. After a single and two walks loaded the bases, Brian Klein drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Later in the inning, Bret Boswell drew a bases loaded walk to make it 7-3. Once again with the bases loaded, Ryan Hernandez smoked a two-run double to make it 7-5, but a great relay throw by Galli Cribbs Jr. caught Boswell at the plate to end the inning.

The Cougars went on to add insurance runs in the seventh and eighth innings to go up 9-5. Cleburne once again struck back with a two-run single by Hernandez. However, Daniel Bies closed the door with a strikeout of Hill Alexander to end the ballgame and preserve a 9-7 Cougars win.

The Cougars continue the series with the Railroaders on Wednesday night. Cleburne will send left-hander Miguel Ausua (2-1, 7.36 ERA) to the bump, while the Cougars' starter is to be announced. Upcoming promotions for the series with Cleburne include Video Game Night on Thursday, August 3rd, Stranger Things Night on Friday, August 4th, and The Sandlot Night on Saturday, August 5th. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

