Two Down, Three to Go

August 1, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Oconomowoc, Wis. - The DockHounds returned to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park for the start of an eight-game homestand on Monday. The first of five games in 4 days vs the Milwaukee Milkmen began with a doubleheader split. The Milkmen won game one 4-2, with the DockHounds taking the nightcap 5-3.

In game one, David Richardson got the start for Lake Country. In his third appearance (first start) for the Hounds, Richardson was solid. The righty allowed 4 runs on 5 hits over 6 innings, striking out 6. The two runs for the DockHounds in game one, came on RBI singles from Marcus Chiu and Marek Chlup in his debut for Lake Country. In addition, Justin Lavey picked up a single and drew a walk in his first game for the Hounds this afternoon.

Augie Voight strikes out 4 with a show-stopping performance in game two against Milwaukee Milkmen.

Without a doubt, the two biggest stars in the nightcap were Blake Tiberi and Augie Voight. Augie tossed his fourth straight quality start, going 6 innings, allowing just 2 runs, on 5 hits, striking out 4. At the plate, Tiberi went 3-3 with 3 doubles and an RBI. Dustin Woodcock also contributed with a two-run blast in the 6th inning. To close the door in the 7th, Ken Huckaby turned to his closer. Jojanse Torres slammed the door, picking up his 9th save of the year, striking out 2 in the process.

With the doubleheader split, the DockHounds record sits at 33-35 on the season. Lake Country will turn to Conor Fisk on the mound tomorrow night as they go for a second straight win over Milwaukee. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.