ERA King Matt Hall Named Monarchs' Pitching Coach

Matt Hall Named Monarchs' Pitching Coach

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Matt Hall had perhaps the greatest season in American Association history last season. He's now returning to the Kansas City Monarchs as pitching coach.

Hall will start as the Monarchs' pitching coach for their game with Winnipeg Tuesday, the club and manager Joe Calfapietra announced.

"Everybody in Kansas City has always treated me like family," Hall said. "I'm looking forward to returning to the team, reuniting with the coaches, and hopefully bringing a championship back to Kansas City."

Hall said he's excited to pass his knowledge and experience to the Monarchs' pitching staff.

"We're all experienced baseball guys, so most of the stuff they know already," Hall said. "It's just a matter of finding a way to explain it to them to execute it."

Hall is a former major leaguer, making 25 appearances with the Tigers and Red Sox.

The left-hander had a historic season with the Monarchs in 2022. He recorded a 1.10 ERA in 14 starts (82 innings pitched). That shattered the previous league record of 1.75. The previous Monarchs club record sat at 2.58.

The outstanding campaign earned Hall the American Association's 2022 Starting Pitcher of the Year Award.

Born in Independence, Missouri, Hall went to high school at Lee's Summit West and attended college at Missouri State. He made his MLB debut with Detroit in 2018, and most recently appeared in The Show with the Red Sox in 2020.

Hall made his Monarchs debut late in the 2021 season. He made five appearances (four starts) in the regular season and playoffs with a 2.25 ERA.

The Monarchs are in first place in the American Association West heading into a six-game home series with Winnipeg starting Tuesday night.

