Monarchs Light up Scoreboard, Win Series

June 7, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs and the Lincoln Saltdogs both needed a win. But the Monarchs' 13 runs on 17 hits helped them cruise to a 13-5 series win for their sixth consecutive series win in a row.

Back-to-back homers from Olivier Basabe and LJ Hatch were the energizers for the Monarchs on Wednesday. The homers began a five-run sixth inning that put the Monarchs ahead and they never looked back.

Lincoln wasted no time at the plate as Connor Panas smashed a two-run homer in the first inning. It was quickly 2-0 Saltdogs.

The Monarchs also wasted no time at the plate. A Jacob Robson walk led to a Jan Hernandez two-run homer. After one inning, the game was all tied up.

The Monarchs had two outs in the third inning after loading the bases. A Dylan Rosa error in right field scored three runs for Lincoln. The error made it 5-2 Lincoln.

The fifth inning began with an LJ Hatch single. Johneshwy Fargas then smashed an RBI double that made it 5-3.

Fargas would steal second for his 16th stolen base of the season. Fargas then scored on an error by Saltdogs catcher Luke Roskam and it was 5-4 Lincoln.

The sixth inning is where the Monarchs took control. Back-to-back homers from Basabe and Hatch started the scoring. A Rosa RBI double brought in a run and a Robson RBI single also brought in a run. The fifth inning had five total runs for the Monarchs.

The Monarchs' bullpen shut down the Saltdogs from there. Trey Jeans threw three scoreless innings allowing one hit and one walk. Jordan Martinson tossed a perfect eighth inning.

Kansas City added on four runs in the eighth, including a two-run single from Jan Hernandez.

Patrick Weigel shut the door with a perfect ninth inning. Jeans got the win (3-0) and Lincoln starter Tanner Brown got the loss (0-3).

UP NEXT

The Monarchs go on a ten-game road trip beginning with a three-game series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. Game one is scheduled for 6:30 pm Friday.

