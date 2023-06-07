Batting Their Way to the Top

Oconomowoc, Wis. - Five in a row for the Hounds! Seven runs on ten hits led the Lake Country DockHounds to a 7-3 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to take the first game of the three-game set from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park on Tuesday night.

Mike Shawaryn started this one on the mound for the DockHounds and notched another quality start. The former big-leaguer went 6 innings, and allowed 6 hits, and 3 runs (all 3 earned), walking 2 and striking out a season-high 9 RedHawks hitters. The DockHounds bullpen came into the game tonight not allowing an earned run in the 15 innings of work for the Lake Country relievers. That streak now sits at 18 innings after Matt Mullenbach, and Brady Kais combined to work the final three frames without allowing a run. Mullenbach worked the 7th, allowing 1 hit and 0 runs. Kais then came in and worked the 8th and 9th innings, not allowing a hit and striking out 2.

The bats for the DockHounds continued to fire on all cylinders this evening. Thomas Jones extended his on-base streak to 20 games, after his single in the first inning. Demetrius Sims was 2-4 with 2 singles and an RBI. Aaron Simmons was the offensive hero tonight, going 2-4 with a 3-RBI triple in the 5th inning. After Fargo-Moorhead took the lead 3-2 in the 3rd, the DockHounds came back with a 5-run 5th to retake the lead, which they would never relinquish.

With tonight's win, the DockHounds improves to 9-13 on the season, and will go for their second-straight series win tomorrow. With the loss, the RedHawks fall to 13-8. Conor Fisk will start on the mound tomorrow for Lake Country. Correlle Prime will take the ball for Fargo-Moorhead. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

