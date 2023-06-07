Goldeyes Defeat Chicago in Front of Huge Crowd

WINNIPEG, MB - Winnipeg Goldeyes (10-13) third baseman Dayson Croes extended his hitting streak to 20 games with an RBI single in the third as he helped lead his club to a 6-1 win over the Chicago Dogs (14-10) on Wednesday afternoon at Shaw Park.

The Goldeyes trailed by a run going to the bottom of the first. Right fielder Max Murphy hit into a double play which produced a run while designated hitter Sherman Graves drove home the inning's second run with a single.

Croes' hit was in his second plate appearance which made it 3-1. That scored center fielder Tra Holmes who stole second after an infield single.

By designation, Winnipeg's Travis Seabrooke (2-1) came out of the bullpen in the third inning. In his first relief outing this year, he went five shutout innings, gave up six hits and struck out two. Marc-André Habeck was the "opener" and allowed one run over two innings while striking out one.

For the second straight game, the Goldeyes bullpen did its job. Aside from Seabrooke, the "regular" relievers RJ Martinez, and Samuel Adames combined to pitch two shutout innings. Through the first two games of this series, the regular core of relievers have six shutout innings. The bullpen in a total of 11 home games this year (includes the designated second pitchers) has an ERA of 2.03.

In back-to-back games, Winnipeg faced the league-leader in ERA. Chicago's Trevor Lane (1-1) entered at 1.80 while Tuesday night Tyler Palm came in at 1.13 and the Goldeyes have defeated each. The Dogs have lost five straight games.

Winnipeg has a chance of a sweep on Thursday with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch. The probables are for Chicago--RHP-Nick Green (1-2) against Winnipeg righty Joey Matulovich (0-2).

GOLDEYES SCALES

Croes finished 1-3 with two RBI's. He has two RBI's in three straight games. During his hitting streak he's batting at .402 with one homer and 18 RBI's. The all-time record for a Winnipeg Goldeyes hitting streak is 27 games held by Luis Ortiz in 2001 and Brent Metheny in 2008. Croes' average is at .389

Twice this season, the Goldeyes have used an "opener". The relievers Luis Ramirez (5/28 vs. Sioux Falls) and Seabrooke versus Chicago have combined to allow two runs in 12 innings (1.50 ERA) with 12 strikeouts. Winnipeg has won both games

Second baseman Brynn Martinez had his first day off this season. Keith Torres started at second and was 2-3 with two runs scored, an RBI, and a hit by pitch

Every Goldeye in the lineup either reached base safely or contributed with a run-producing plate appearance

Paid attendance was 6,253

Chicago leads the season series 3-2

