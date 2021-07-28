Monarchs Ink Former Big League Arm
July 28, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release
Kansas City, Kan. - After tossing 14 consecutive scoreless innings of relief, the Monarchs added more fire power to their bullpen with the addition of RHP Keyvius Sampson.
Sampson, 30, pitched in 31 games and made 14 starts in the MLB - all with the Cincinnati Reds. He last pitched for the Reds in 2016, where he logged a 4.35 ERA in 39 â innings. Sampson spent 11 seasons at the minor league level.
The right-hander made his professional debut in 2009 after being drafted in the fourth round by the San Diego Padres. Over the course of his 12-year career, Sampson spent time in the Padres, Reds, Diamondbacks, Marlins, Giants, and White Sox organization. The righty has the second-most Major League experience among pitchers on the Kansas City roster behind Brian Ellington.
The Monarchs continue the series against Houston with the second game of the day scheduled for 5:00 p.m.
