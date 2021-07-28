Monarchs Add Pepperdine Pitcher

Kansas City, Kan. - The Monarchs added their second pitcher fresh out of college on Wednesday, as the club announced the signing of RHP Gunnar Groen.

Groen, a native of Austin, Texas, last pitched for Pepperdine University. Over three seasons, he pitched in 19 games with 11 starts - posting an ERA of 6.01 over 67.1 innings. In 2021, Groen appeared in 12 games and made eight starts with 35 strikeouts in 45.1 innings. Groen will wear #29 for the Monarchs.

The Monarchs continue their series today with the Houston Apollos at Legends Field in Kansas City. Game 1 is set for 12:00 p.m. and Game 2 is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Both games will air on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 11:35 a.m. in Game 1 and 4:35 p.m. for Game 2, while the video stream airing on aabaseball.tv at first pitch.

