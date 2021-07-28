Milkmen Take Game One of Series against Canaries

Franklin, WI - The Milkmen snagged their first win of the series with help from starter Matt Solter who pitched seven innings and acquired nine strikeouts.

The Milkmen made their move early in Tuesday's game. Brett Vertigan led off with a single, followed by a Logan Trowbridge double that scored Vertigan. Trowbridge moved to third after center-fielder Cade Gotta bobbled the ball. David Washington was next to reach first base with a grounder up the middle, which gave Trowbridge ample time to score. Christian Correa came decked out in new gear in the top of the first inning, and then decked out on offense in the bottom of the first inning hitting an opposite field home run, making the score 4-0 Milkmen.

"They started me off with a first pitching breaking ball which was in the dirt, then threw me a fastball away and it luckily snuck over the fence. I didn't know I had that kind of power," said Correa

Washington led off the bottom of the third inning, with a walk followed by a single from Martin. Correa batted into a fielder's choice, but found his way to second while Washington crossed the plate due to an over at first, giving Milwaukee an early 5 run lead.

Sioux Fall starter Charlie Hasty reached the end of the line in the bottom of the sixth inning, after allowing a single from Aaron Hill and walked Christ Conley. His replacement Ryan Partick, allowed a single RBI single from Vertigan, enhancing the score to 6-0 Milwaukee.

Solter made his way back to the mound in the top of the seventh inning pitch, the first ever four strikeout inning in Milkmen history, after Mike Hart reached on a passed third strike.

"It's a rare thing to do and probably one of the first times I've done that in my career," said Solter.

Karch Kowalczyk relieved Solter in the top of the eighth inning. Kowalczyk struggled with outs, walking two and giving up an RBI single to Zane Gurwitz. Hart walked and another run scored after a fielder's choice making the score 6-2 Milkmen.

Nate Hadley closed for the Milkmen, holding the Canaries to two runs.

The Milkmen take on the Sioux Fall Canaries again tomorrow at 6:35 pm here at Franklin Field.

