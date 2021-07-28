Explorers Even Series on Goldeyes

July 28, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







SIOUX CITY, IA - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (31-32) lost 11-1 to the Sioux City Explorers at Lewis and Clark Park on Wednesday night.

The Explorers (36-28) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning on a two-out, two-run home run to left-centre from Sebastian Zawada.

Sioux City broke the game open with a six-run bottom of the third. LT Tolbert singled home Chris Clare and was followed by an RBI double from Seamus Curran. Lane Milligan hit a three-run home run to centre field. Zawada then went back-to-back with Milligan with a solo homer to right-centre.

Tolbert hit a two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the fourth. Curran made it 10-0 with an RBI double to centre.

Wes Darvill put the Goldeyes on the board with a two-out, RBI single in the top of the sixth.

Sioux City's final run came on a two-out, RBI single from Curran in the bottom of the eighth.

Jonah Smith (1-2) started for the Explorers and picked up his first career professional win, allowing one earned run on nine hits in seven innings. Smith walked one and struck out five.

Jorge Gonzalez (2-4) started for the Goldeyes and took the loss, allowing eight earned runs on eight hits in three innings. Gonzalez walked one and struck out four.

Jose Vasquez was signed before the game and made his professional debut, pitching three innings of long relief and fanning Jose Sermo in the third for his first career strikeout. Eduard Reyes struck out two in the bottom of the seventh in his first relief appearance of the season. Tyler Hill finished with three hits for the Goldeyes. Harris robbed Darvill of a home run with a leaping catch at the top of the centre field wall with one out in the top of the second.

The series concludes Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. Dylan Burns (0-0, 3.38) starts for the Goldeyes. The Explorers go with right-hander Zach Hedges (5-4, 5.09). All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

Advanced tickets are on sale now by visiting www.ticketmaster.ca. For more information about the Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2021 remaining schedule, ticket options, and the Goldeyes' comprehensive COVID-19 readiness plan, visit www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.