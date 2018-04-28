Monarchs Game Day Capsule, Game 2, April 28

CONACHER CAN'T BE STOPPED

Shane Conacher continues to light up the Monarchs this season, scoring two power-play goals and adding an assist in Game 1. In 10 games against the Monarchs this season, including the playoffs, Conacher has racked up 20 points on eight goals and 12 assists. Conacher has now contributed to 42% of the 48 goals the Thunder have scored against the Monarchs this season.

THE BRICK WALL

Monarchs goaltender Charles Williams has been one of the best goalies in the playoffs thus far. Williams ranks 5th among playoff goalies with a 1.54 goals against average and 3rd in the league with a .953 save percentage. Williams posted a shutout in the first round and has now stopped 201 of 211 shots. Out of all teams that moved on to the second round, Williams is the only goalie that has faced over 200 shots thus far.

GET THEM WHILE THEY'RE HOT

Sam Kurker (4g, 2a) and Zac Lynch (3g, 3a) have carried the Monarchs through the first five playoff games, with both players recording at least one point in all five games. Kurker and Lynch have put up 12 points combined in the first five games and are both on a three-game scoring streak heading into Game 2.

GAME 2 - North Division Finals

MONARCHS (5-0) at Adirondack Thunder (4-3)

Saturday, April 28, 2018 - 7:00 p.m. - Cool Insuring Arena

MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS

Sam Kurker: 6 points (4g, 2a)

Zac Lynch: 6 points (3g, 3a)

Alexx Privitera: 4 points (1g, 3a)

MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Charles Williams: 5-0-0-0, 1.54 GAA, 0.953 save %

Evan Cowley: 0-0-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 0.000 save %

THUNDER POINTS LEADERS

James Henry: 6 points (0g, 6a)

Brian Ward: 5 points (4g, 1a)

Shane Conacher: 4 points (3g, 1a)

THUNDER GOALTENDING LEADERS

Olivier Mantha: 1-2-0-0, 3.80 GAA, 0.864 save %

Drew Fielding: 0-0-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 0.000 save %

