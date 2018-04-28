Solar Bears Drop Game 2 to Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. -The Orlando Solar Bears (4-2) played through a solid first two periods, but the Florida Everblades (6-0) pulled away in the third frame with a four-goal effort as Orlando fell by a 5-1 decision on Saturday night at Germain Arena. Orlando now trails Florida 2-0 in the South Division Finals.

After Sam Warning gave the Everblades the lead at 4:28 of the first period, Solar Bears forward Chris LeBlanc netted his first of the playoffs when he redirected a shot from the point by Sam Jardine past Martin Ouellette at 7:58 to tie the score at 1-1.

Following a scoreless second period, the Everblades seized the lead again in the third frame, as Warning buried a shot from the left circle past Cal Heeter 59 seconds into the period. Mitchell Heard then tacked on two goals, including a power-play marker at 6:24, and David Dziurzynski buried a shorthanded tally at 13:27 to cap the scoring.

Heeter took the loss with 30 saves on 35 shots against; Ouellette earned the win with 26 stops on 27 shots against.

NOTABLES

LeBlanc, Jardine and Kale Kerbashian led the Solar Bears with five shots on goal.

THREE STARS

1) Sam Warning - FLA

2) Mitchell Heard - FLA

3) John McCarron - FLA

