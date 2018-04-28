Monarchs Dropped by Thunder, 5-1

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. - The Manchester Monarchs fell to the Adirondack Thunder, 5-1, Saturday night at Cool Insuring Arena in Game 2 of the North Division Finals.

The Monarchs (5-1) dropped their first game of the playoffs to the Thunder (5-3), 5-1, to even the second-round series, 1-1.

The Thunder opened the scoring at 4:15 of the first period on the 1st goal of the playoffs by Austin Orszulak. Pierre-Luc Mercier sent a pass from the right corner into the slot for Orszulak, where he turned and wristed a shot past the blocker of Monarchs goaltender, Charles Williams, to make the score, 1-0.

Adirondack added to their lead at 7:45 of the first period on the 1st goal of the playoffs by Terrence Wallin. Wallin collected the puck in the neutral zone and moved into the Monarchs end of the ice on a 2-on-1, where he fired a shot from the right circle, that beat the glove of Williams, to give the Thunder a 2-0 lead.

The Thunder added a third goal, on the power play, at 10:06 of the first period on the 2nd goal of the playoffs and 2nd goal of the game by Wallin. Dylan Olsen sent a pass from the point to Mathieu Broduer at the top of the right circle, where Broduer wristed a shot that was tipped by Wallin, over the shoulder of Williams, to make the score, 3-0.

Adirondack extended their lead on the power play at 4:02 of the second period on the 4th goal of the playoffs by Ryan Schmelzer. Off a faceoff win for the Thunder, Desmond Bergin took a shot from the top of the left circle that was tipped by Schmelzer at the top of the crease, where the puck bounced over the stick of Williams, to give the Thunder a 4-0 lead.

The Thunder continued to pour it on at 14:20 of the second period on the 1st goal of the playoffs by Matthew Spencer. Colton White held the puck in the left circle, before sliding a cross-ice pass to Spencer, waiting at the right side of the net, where he tapped the puck into the open net behind Williams, to make the score, 5-0.

Manchester broke through on the power play at 17:06 of the third period on the 1st goal of the playoffs by Joel Lowry. Zac Lynch took a shot from the top of the right circle, that was tipped in front by Matt Leitner and into the pads of Thunder goaltender, Drew Fielding. The rebound bounced into the slot, where Lowry snapped a shot past Fielding, to make the score, 5-1.

The Monarchs and Thunder will play Game 3 of the North Division Finals on Tuesday, May 1 (7 p.m.) at Cool Insuring Arena.

NOTES:

Evan Cowley took over in net for Charles Williams at the 14:20 mark of the second period.

Drew Fielding made 33 saves on 34 shots for the Thunder.

Ashton Rome received a 10-minute misconduct at 16:37 of the third period.

