Game 2 - Adirondack (4-3) vs. Manchester (5-0)

WHO: 1 - Adirondack Thunder (4-3) vs. 2 - Manchester Monarchs (5-0)

WHAT: NORTH DIVISION FINALS - GAME 2

WHEN: Saturday, April 28, 2018 @ 7:00 PM

WHERE: Cool Insuring Arena - Glens Falls, NY

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Adirondack Thunder are back in action tonight for Game 2 of the North Division finals against the Manchester Monarchs. Manchester struck first in Game 1 yesterday evening as it skated to a 5-3 victory over Adirondack to take a 1-0 series lead.

SUGAR SHANE: Adirondack forward Shane Conacher led the way offensively with two goals and three points in Game 1. The three points marked the first multi-point game of Conacher's ECHL playoff career and he has now amassed four points (3-1-4) from five games during the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Combined between regular season and playoffs, Conacher has amassed 20 points from 10 games against Manchester this season.

HOW MAY I ASSIST YOU?: Thunder forward James Henry became the franchise's all-time leader in postseason assists as he collected two helpers in last night's defeat. Henry, who also leads the team during the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs with six assists, has now tallied nine over his playoff career with the Thunder, surpassing the previous record of eight, held by Peter MacArthur and Greg Wolfe.

DO THE MATH-IEU: Adirondack blueliner Mathieu Brodeur scored his first goal of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a third-period marker in last evening's defeat. Brodeur's goal marked his third all-time in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, tied with former Adirondack blueliner Alex Wall for the most by a defenseman. Brodeur has now collected three points (1-2-3) from seven playoff games in 2018.

POWER PLAY IS POWERFUL: The Thunder converted twice on the power play in Game 1 last evening, the second time in the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs they have scored at least two PPG's in a game. Adirondack has converted on six of 33 opportunities on the man advantage, good for an 18.2% clip during the postseason, the best percentage in the Eastern Conference.

BOUNCE BACK: During the 2017-18 regular season, the Thunder posted a 21-9-1 record coming off of a loss (regulation, overtime and shootout combined), avoiding back-to-back defeats in 21 of 31 opportunities. All-time in the postseason, Adirondack has posted a 7-2 record in games coming off of a loss, including a 2-0 record in 2018, with wins in Games 2 and 6 of Round 1 against Worcester

THIRD TIME'S A CHARM: The Thunder and Monarchs will square off for the third straight season in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. In 2016, Adirondack was victorious four games to one while the Monarchs defeated the Thunder four games to two in 2017. This season's matchup marks the first time that the teams have met in Round 2, with each of the first two meetings occurring in Round 1.

