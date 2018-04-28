ECHL Transactions - April 28

April 28, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 28, 2018:

Adirondack:

Add Austin Orszulak, F activated from reserve

Delete Tim Harrison, F placed on reserve

Delete Mackenzie Blackwood, G recalled to Binghamton by New Jersey [4/24]

Colorado:

Add Shawn St. Amant, F activated from reserve

Delete Lukas Hafner, G placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Dan Maggio, D activated from reserve

Add Marco Roy, F activated from reserve

Delete Kevin McKernan, D placed on reserve

Delete Justin MacDonald, F placed on reserve

