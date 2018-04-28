ECHL Transactions - April 28
April 28, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 28, 2018:
Adirondack:
Add Austin Orszulak, F activated from reserve
Delete Tim Harrison, F placed on reserve
Delete Mackenzie Blackwood, G recalled to Binghamton by New Jersey [4/24]
Colorado:
Add Shawn St. Amant, F activated from reserve
Delete Lukas Hafner, G placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Dan Maggio, D activated from reserve
Add Marco Roy, F activated from reserve
Delete Kevin McKernan, D placed on reserve
Delete Justin MacDonald, F placed on reserve
