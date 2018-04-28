Playoff Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades

South Division Finals - Game 2 - Florida leads series 1-0

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades

VENUE: Germain Arena, Estero, Fla.

DATE: Saturday, April 28 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr

WATCH PARTY: Fans can watch the game together tonight at Cecil's Texas-Style Bar-B-Q! Bring out your friends and family for a night of fun! Make sure to get there early to secure your seats! Take advantage of $2 beer specials and get free ice cream with your purchase! Located at 2800 S. Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806.

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (4-1) look to bounce back with a win to even up the South Division Finals against the Florida Everblades (5-0) at a game apiece.

VALLEAU CONTINUING CONTRIBUTIONS: Defenseman Nolan Valleau carries a three-game assist streak (3a) into tonight's game after helping set up Hunter Fejes' third-period goal on Friday. The third-year pro is playing in his first postseason competition and has tallied an assist in each game he has played so far.

FEJES MATCHES CLUB RECORD: With seven shots on goal in Game 1, Solar Bears forward Hunter Fejes managed to equal the previous club record for shots on goal in a playoff game, which he now shares with Joe Perry, Mason Marchment and Wade MacLeod.

HEETER LOOKING FOR BOUNCE-BACK PERFORMANCE: Cal Heeter will look to maintain his league-leading .968 save percentage tonight in Game 2 as the Solar Bears return to action. The goalie has been one of Orlando's keys to success in the postseason, and is fourth in total minutes played with 333.

SOLAR BEARS 2018 PLAYOFF LEADERS

POINTS: Fejes - 4

GOALS: Fejes - 3

ASSISTS: Valleau - 3

+/-: Zimmerman - +4

PIM: Zimmerman - 8

SHOTS: Fejes - 15

SHOOTING %: Piccinich - 40%

GAME-WINNING GOALS: Fejes - 2

STREAKS:

J.J. Piccinich - 3-game point streak (2g-1a)

Nolan Valleau - 3-game assist streak (3a)

Max Novak - 2-game assist streak (2a)

AFFILIATE NOTES: The Toronto Marlies are heading back home for a decisive Game 5 of the North Division Semifinals after suffering a 5-2 loss in Utica on Friday. The series will be decided on Sunday, April 29 at 4 p.m. from Ricoh Coliseum.

NEXT GAME: Game 3 of the South Division Finals will be held at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center on Thursday, May 3 at 7 p.m. as the series shifts back to Orlando.

PLAYOFF TICKETS: The Solar Bears are battling the Florida Everblades in the South Division Finals of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Coors Light, and will host the following games at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center:

Game 3 - Thursday, May 3 at 7 p.m.

Game 4 - Friday, May 4 at 7 p.m.

Game 5 - Sunday, May 6 at 1:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Tickets for the second round of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs are on sale now - fans can purchase tickets starting at $18 through the Amway Center box office or by visiting ticketmaster.com.

