Monarchs Fall Short in Extra-Inning Contest

August 16, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A pitchers' duel that turned into an extra-inning contest did not fall the Kansas City Monarchs' way Wednesday. The Monarchs lost 4-3 to the Sioux Falls Canaries at Legends Field.

The Monarchs rallied from an early deficit to force extras, but Sioux Falls manufactured the winning run in the 10th to even the series.

Monarchs righty Miller Hogan threw four shutout innings allowing two hits, zero walks and struck out three as the "opener".

Sioux Falls starter Akeem Bostick pitched six innings allowing only one run on four hits and struck out seven.

The Monarchs got on the board first. A solo home run from Jan Hernandez made it 1-0 Monarchs through two innings.

The Canaries came alive in the top of the fifth inning. Darnell Sweeney smashed a solo homer to make it 1-1.

Hunter Clanin walked and made his way to third on a steal and throwing error from Monarchs catcher Chris Herrmann. Clanin's base running set up an RBI single from Logan Eickhoff to make it 2-1 Canaries.

Eickhoff later scored on an Ozzie Martinez RBI single that made it 3-1 Sioux Falls after five innings.

The Monarchs made it interesting in the bottom of the seventh. Jacob Robson singled and scored on an LJ Hatch RBI double to make it 3-2 Canaries.

The Monarchs tied it in the bottom of the eighth. Justin Wylie doubled and moved to third on a Herrmann single. Wylie scored on a two-out passed ball to tie the game 3-3 through eight innings.

The Canaries pulled ahead in extra innings. Martinez entered as the bonus runner for the Canaries and moved to third on a wild pitch. Martinez later scored on a Jabari Henry groundout to make it 4-3 Sioux Falls in the 10th.

Canaries reliever Cole LaLonde entered in the bottom of the 10th. Monarchs bonus runner Odubel Herrera took third on a dropped third strike, setting the table for Kansas City.

Hernandez hit a hard grounder to third, but Sweeney made a great play to snag the ball and tag Herrera out between third and home, saving a run.

LaLonde struck out the next batter, Brian O'Grady, for the final out. It was LaLonde's first save of the season. Canaries reliever Charlie Hasty got the win (2-3) and Monarchs closer Patrick Weigel got the loss (1-3)

UP NEXT: The Monarchs conclude the three-game series versus the Canaries at 7 p.m. Thursday night. Zach Matson will start for the Monarchs versus Neil Lang for the Canaries. Thursday is HBCU and Greek Night at Legends Field. The Monarchs will donate 20% of ticket sales to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum's "Pitch for the Future" expansion campaign.

