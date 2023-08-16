Milkmen Even Series on Wednesday

GENEVA, Ill. - In another tight ballgame, the Milwaukee Milkmen came out on top with a 6-3 win over the Kane County Cougars on Wednesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

For the second straight night, the Milkmen (47-36) jumped out to an early lead. In the top of the first, Cougars' (40-43) starter Westin Muir (4-3) retired the first two hitters before Milwaukee started a rally with a Roy Morales single. Following the single, Drew Ward worked a walk to put runners at first and second. Then, Gabriel Cancel hit a line drive single to score Morales and make it 1-0. Milwaukee went on to add another run in the second on a wild pitch.

Milwaukee starter Gregori Vasquez (9-1) cruised through the first three innings, but the Cougars got to him in the fourth. With two outs, Todd Lott smacked a single off Vasquez. Then, Jonah Davis crushed a two-run homer over the right field fence to tie the game at two.

However, the Milkmen struck right back with a two-run homer of their own. With Roy Morales at third, Miguel Gomez belted a two-run shot down the right field line to put the Milkmen back in front 4-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Cougars pulled closer against Milwaukee reliever Frankie Bartow. With one down in the inning, Galli Cribbs Jr. hit a double in the right-center field gap. Two batters later, Josh Allen smoked a ball down the left-field line to score Cribbs and make it 4-3.

Allen's single proved to be it for the Cougars offense on Wednesday. In the ninth, Milwaukee added two insurance runs on a sacrifice fly by Cam Balego and an RBI single by Morales. Payton Gray then completed a five-out save in the bottom of the ninth to preserve the win for the Milkmen. With his stolen base in the second inning, Milwaukee second baseman Bryan Torres set the American Association single-season record with 61 steals.

The Cougars conclude the series with the Milkmen on Thursday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Right-hander Kyle Mora (7-2, 4.13 ERA) will take the hill for Milwaukee against fellow righty CJ Eldred (7-5, 4.52 ERA) for the Cougars. Upcoming promotions include American Girl Night on Friday, August 19th and Seinfeld Night on Saturday August 20th. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

