Big Leaguer Goudeau Joins Monarchs

August 16, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Another major leaguer has arrived in the Kansas City Monarchs' clubhouse.

Former Rockies and Reds pitcher Ashton Goudeau has joined the American Association club, the Monarchs announced Wednesday.

Goudeau has 27 career MLB appearances with the Rockies and Reds in 2020, 2021 and 2022. He owns 40 career strikeouts in 63 MLB innings.

The 31-year-old's acquisition means the Monarchs have nine former MLB players on their roster, a season high.

In a corresponding move, the Monarchs placed pitcher Dalton Moats on the inactive list with an injury.

Goudeau is the latest former Rockies prospect to join the Monarchs. He, shortstop LJ Hatch and new infielder Taylor Snyder all played for the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes for at least part of 2022.

The right-hander was born in Newport, Arkansas and went to high school in Union, Missouri. He played college ball at Metropolitan Community College-Maple Woods in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Royals drafted Goudeau in the 27th round in 2012; he made his pro debut with the organization that summer at the age of 19. He was promoted to High-A in 2015 and made his Double-A debut in 2016.

The right-hander was traded to the Mariners ahead of the 2018 season, making his Triple-A debut with Tacoma that year.

Goudeau moved to the Rockies in free agency the following offseason, pitching in Double-A in 2019. He earned a spot in the prestigious Arizona Fall League that year.

Goudeau did not allow a run over 13 fall league innings against some of the game's top prospects, earning a spot on the AFL's Rising Stars team.

At 28, Goudeau made his big-league debut on August 19, 2020. He made four appearances with the Rockies that season.

Goudeau bounced between several organizations in the 2020-21 offseason, eventually landing with the Reds. He made five relief appearances for Cincinnati that season. He'd return to the Rockies organization later in 2021 for 11 appearances. That included his lone big-league start, where he held the Arizona Diamondbacks to no runs and one hit over three innings on October 3.

Goudeau made 12 more appearances for the Rockies in 2022. He owns a 5.57 career big-league ERA.

Most recently, Goudeau pitched with Triple-A Toledo in the Tigers organization earlier this year. He'll make his Partner League debut with the Monarchs.

Kansas City is in the midst of a seven-game homestand. The Monarchs kicked off the stretch with a come-from-behind win over Sioux Falls on Tuesday. Fans can find the club's schedule and ticket information at MonarchsBaseball.com or on the American Association app.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.