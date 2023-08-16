Seven Shutout for Hillman Lifts Hounds Above .500

Oconomowoc, Wis. - The Hounds are above .500! For the first time since early June of last season, the Lake Country DockHounds have an overall record above the .500 mark. Tonight's 8-1 victory over the Gary SouthShore RailCats, brings the DockHounds record to 41-40 this season.

On the mound, Juan Hillman turned in his best start of his DockHounds tenure, tossing 7 innings of scoreless baseball, just allowing 2 hits in the process. Over those 7 innings of work, the lefty walked 4 and also struck out 4. Out of the Lake Country bullpen, Gabriel Jaramillo gave up 1 run in the 8th inning, and Marco Becerril worked a clean 9th inning to wrap up the win.

The DockHounds were able to jump out in front early, scoring 2 runs in the bottom of the 1st on a two-run blast off the bat of Marek Chlup. Despite that homer being Chlup's lone hit of the night, Marek still holds a .407 batting average since arriving in Lake Country. After another run crossed the plate in the 3rd, Jaxx Groshans hit a three-run bomb in the 4th inning to pad the lead. Single tallies in the 5th and 8th innings added to the Lake Country advantage, eventually resulting in the 8-1 victory.

Overall the DockHounds picked up 8 runs on 8 hits that led to the series-opening win. Lake Country will now turn their attention to tomorrow night, as they look to win the set against the RailCats. Franklyn Kilome will take the mound for the Hounds. John Sheaks will get the start for Gary SouthShore. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

