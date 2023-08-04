Monarchs Down Goldeyes Once More

KANSAS CITY, KS - The Kansas City Monarchs (41-29) scored a total of ten runs in innings six-through-eight and defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes (29-43) 13-4 Thursday night at Legends Field. The Monarchs have outscored the Goldeyes 33-8 over the first three games of this series.

The Monarchs started the scoring in the third inning on a two-run homer by third baseman Justin Wylie (10). Winnipeg would answer in the fourth on a lead-off round-tripper by left fielder Miles Simington (2) cutting the deficit to 2-1. Wylie, who hit for the cycle last week, missed the same feat in this game by a triple.

The game was 3-3 going to the bottom of the sixth inning as the Monarchs rally started innocently on a strikeout by center fielder Jacob Robson. However, Winnipeg catcher Jackson Smith had the ball go off his glove and Robson trotted to first on the passed ball. That would lead to three runs all with two out: Wylie drove home the first run on a single and right fielder Jan Hernandez ripped a two-run double to center making it 6-3 Monarchs.

In the seventh, Kansas City had contributions on a single by right fielder Aaron Whitefield, and a two-run double to right by left fielder Odubel Herrera. In the eighth, the hometown team added four runs with Robson having an RBI groundout, Whitefield had another single, shortstop LJ Hatch a run-producing single, and Herrera an RBI single. All the Monarchs in the starting nine reached base safely for the second time in this set.

Winnipeg added a run in the ninth on a single by centre fielder Javeyan Williams.

RJ Martinez was the starter for Winnipeg. The left-hander went 4 2/3 innings. He gave up eight hits, three runs (all earned), walked two, and fanned five. Kansas City's Jalen Miller also lasted 4 2/3 , he walked five (matching a season-high), and struck out three. The right-hander issued three runs (two earned).

Jordan Martinson (5-1) earned the win pitching 2 1/3 shutout innings with three strikeouts. Goldeyes reliever Tyler Jandron (1-6) surrendered six runs (three earned) in 1 2/3 innings. He struck out two.

Left-hander Travis Seabrooke (5-5) is the scheduled starter for Winnipeg on Friday night at Legends Field beginning at 7:00. Kansas City will counter with right-hander Cody Deason (4-2).

GOLDEYES SCALES

Kansas City leads the season series 8-1 and are 5-1 at Legends Field.

In the last two games, the Monarchs bullpen has pitched 8 1/3 innings allowing three hits, one run, and have 12 strikeouts. Martinson has two wins against Winnipeg this season.

Third baseman Dayson Croes had two hits raising his average to .347 which is third in the American Association. He had an RBI single.

