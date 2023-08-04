Cougars Walk-off in 13-Inning Classic

GENEVA, Ill. - In one of the most thrilling games of the season, the Kane County Cougars (37-36) walked off against the Cleburne RailRoaders (36-37) 7-6 in 13 innings in front of 7,137 at Northwestern Medicine Field Friday night.

Olivier Basabe is responsible for flipping the momentum with two stellar defensive plays in the top of the 12th to keep the Cougars within one run, then driving Jonah Davis home for game winner.

Down to their final two outs, the Cougars had runners at the corners in the bottom of the 13th, trailing 6-5. Chandler Casey's (3-3) errant pickoff attempt to first allowed Todd Lott to score and tie the game. Two batters later, Basabe slapped a single up the middle to give the Cougars the walk-off win.

With Cleburne leading 5-4 in the 12th and RailRoaders at the corners, Basabe handled a hot grounder and fired it home to throw out Alex Jackson and keep the Cougars within one run. One batter later, Basabe made another sharp defensive play on a Blaze Brothers' groundball, throwing out the force runner at second to end the inning. Galli Cribbs Jr. then tied the game in the bottom of the 12th with an RBI double.

The Cougars' bullpen continued their prowess for the third straight night, as CJ Carter, Keith Rogalla, Daniel Bies, AJ Jones, and Ryan Richardson (2-1) were charged with 0 earned runs. Richardson earned the win.

The game moved to extras after Cleburne tied the game for the second time with a run coming home on a Cougars' error in the 8th. Cleburne also tied the game with a two-run 5th against Cougar starter Westin Muir.

Cornelius Randolph and Lott provided the offense with two runs in the 3rd. Lott also drove in a go-ahead run with an RBI single in the 5th after Cleburne first tied the game.

The Cougars continue the series with the Railroaders Saturday night. Cleburne will send right-hander Kasey Kalich (3-2, 4.01 ERA) to the bump, while Cougars' righty CJ Eldred (6-5, 5.22) takes the bump.

