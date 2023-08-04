Sheaks Shines, But RailCats Drop Nail-Biter to Explorers

August 4, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







Gary, IN - Despite receiving their longest start of the season, the Gary SouthShore RailCats (31-41) fell 3-2 to the Sioux City Explorers (38-35) Friday night at The Steel Yard.

John Sheaks got the ball for the 'Cats and shined. The right-hander tossed eight stellar innings, allowing just three runs. Sheaks retired the last seven batters he faced.

The Explorers scored their lone three runs on run-scoring outs in the fourth and fifth.

Just like the day before, the 'Cats offense came to life in the sixth. Trailing 3-0, Gio Díaz began the rally with a single into center field. Jackson Valera then ripped a double into the right field corner to get the RailCats on the board. The next batter, Jesus Marriaga, promptly lined a single into left center, scoring Valera to bring Gary SouthShore within one, 3-2.

The score remained the same headed the ninth as Julio Vivas entered from the bullpen, the lone pitcher to relieve Sheaks. He proceeded to fire a 1-2-3 frame to maintain the one-run deficit.

However, the Explorers countered with a three-up, three-down inning of their own in the bottom of the ninth, locking down the series-opening win.

The RailCats aim to even the series with the Explorers at 4:00 p.m. tomorrow. All the action will be streamed on aabaseball.tv and broadcast over the radio on 95.9 WEFM and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network via the Mixlr app.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.